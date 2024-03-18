Wayfinding Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 45,784 First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 45,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,000. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF comprises about 1.5% of Wayfinding Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Wayfinding Financial LLC owned approximately 0.06% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 23.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LMBS traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.06. 363,062 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 503,428. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $46.58 and a 52-week high of $48.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.22 and its 200-day moving average is $47.74.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

