Wayfinding Financial LLC Decreases Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Wayfinding Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 482 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 24 shares during the quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Cintas by 221.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cintas by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Cintas during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its position in Cintas by 2,050.0% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 9,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.91, for a total transaction of $5,834,198.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,732 shares in the company, valued at $22,522,608.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Cintas stock traded down $2.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $627.38. The company had a trading volume of 688,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,554. The company has a market cap of $63.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.27. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $427.83 and a fifty-two week high of $636.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $612.66 and its 200-day moving average is $560.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.12. Cintas had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 36.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.12 earnings per share. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 14.57 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTAS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $551.00 to $590.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $525.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $630.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $526.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $571.29.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

