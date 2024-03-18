Wayfinding Financial LLC Has $485,000 Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Wayfinding Financial LLC reduced its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,071 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,972,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,950,761,000 after purchasing an additional 176,739 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,302,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,120,920,000 after acquiring an additional 279,162 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,686,937 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,302,388,000 after acquiring an additional 97,916 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,451,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,045,055,000 after purchasing an additional 106,461 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,158,783 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,291,816,000 after purchasing an additional 121,358 shares during the period. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total value of $2,827,726.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total transaction of $2,827,726.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total transaction of $1,747,116.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,874 shares of company stock worth $7,249,946. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of LMT stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $435.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,151,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,214,198. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $105.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $435.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $438.15. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $393.77 and a 1-year high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 79.91%. The business had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.16 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 45.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on LMT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $491.92.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

