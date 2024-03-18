Wayfinding Financial LLC Makes New Investment in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,000. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Wayfinding Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.65. 3,195,180 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,759,763. The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.85. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.78 and a fifty-two week high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.