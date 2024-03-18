Wayfinding Financial LLC Raises Holdings in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS)

Wayfinding Financial LLC grew its position in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,642 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,455 shares during the quarter. JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Wayfinding Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Wayfinding Financial LLC’s holdings in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF were worth $2,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Security Financial Services INC. lifted its holdings in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 18,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $489,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 782.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 370,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,536,000 after purchasing an additional 328,255 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $4,188,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 924,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,273,000 after purchasing an additional 149,967 shares during the period.

Get JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.27. The company had a trading volume of 146,910 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.58 and its 200-day moving average is $83.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.02.

JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US equities, selected and weighted by market cap. BBUS was launched on Mar 12, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.