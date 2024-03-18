Wayfinding Financial LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Wayfinding Financial LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,116 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 7.1% of Wayfinding Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Wayfinding Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 323.4% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 7,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after purchasing an additional 5,895 shares in the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 47,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,986 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 5,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV traded down $4.21 on Friday, hitting $513.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,081,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,756,718. The company has a market capitalization of $397.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $388.05 and a fifty-two week high of $520.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $498.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $465.97.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

