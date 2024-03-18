Wayfinding Financial LLC Sells 1,062 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Wayfinding Financial LLC lessened its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,883 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,062 shares during the quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Snider Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 100,345.2% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 219,586,336 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth $419,237,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 81,406.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,201,290 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $351,241,000 after purchasing an additional 30,164,236 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 133.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,721,009 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $313,509,000 after purchasing an additional 11,832,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth $53,665,000. Institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. HSBC began coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.30 price objective on the stock. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.75.

Ford Motor Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE F traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $12.06. 88,254,036 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,537,867. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $15.42.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Insider Activity at Ford Motor

In related news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $337,031.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,988.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Ford Motor

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.