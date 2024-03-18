Wayfinding Financial LLC Sells 430 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Wayfinding Financial LLC cut its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,304,000. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in Pfizer by 4.7% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 176,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,846,000 after buying an additional 7,991 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter worth approximately $2,072,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 40.5% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,739,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,215,000 after buying an additional 1,365,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 452,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,109,000 after buying an additional 212,369 shares in the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PFE. Guggenheim began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. TD Cowen lowered Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.88.

PFE traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $27.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,727,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,619,203. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.61 and a 1 year high of $42.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.65 and its 200 day moving average is $29.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $157.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

