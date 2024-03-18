Wayfinding Financial LLC Sells 578 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Wayfinding Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 578 shares during the quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,123,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $91,079,000 after purchasing an additional 385,630 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 4,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 37,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 4,577 shares during the period. 82.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total value of $428,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,709,586.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total value of $146,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,386,496.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total value of $428,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,709,586.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,242 shares of company stock worth $1,277,726 in the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 0.7 %

GILD traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,963,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,709,404. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.37 and a twelve month high of $87.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.18.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.04). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 38.85% and a net margin of 20.89%. The firm had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 68.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on GILD. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.36.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Further Reading

