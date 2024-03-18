Wayfinding Financial LLC Takes Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 8,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,000. Fiserv comprises approximately 0.8% of Wayfinding Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 33.6% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 7,047 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Fiserv by 10.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Fiserv by 158.2% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the first quarter worth approximately $1,095,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the first quarter worth approximately $357,000. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 188,088 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.77, for a total value of $24,972,443.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,723,600.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 188,088 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.77, for a total transaction of $24,972,443.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,723,600.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total transaction of $216,993.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,350,600.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FI traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $149.63. 3,408,153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,582,876. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $144.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.36. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.52 and a 12 month high of $152.19.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on FI. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $152.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.04.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

