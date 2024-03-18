Wayfinding Financial LLC Trims Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Wayfinding Financial LLC cut its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 1,539.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 86.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardinal Health Stock Up 0.6 %

Cardinal Health stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $110.61. The stock had a trading volume of 4,425,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,470,220. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.53 and a 52-week high of $116.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.51. The stock has a market cap of $26.90 billion, a PE ratio of 43.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.68.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $57.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.02 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 57.44%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $0.5006 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 78.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.07.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

