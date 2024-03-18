Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Acquires 1,250 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,850 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ARCC. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 10.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,441,256 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $144,881,000 after acquiring an additional 708,568 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 7.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,880,360 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $70,818,000 after acquiring an additional 271,811 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,806,105 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $70,280,000 after acquiring an additional 224,553 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 0.5% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,116,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $56,952,000 after buying an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 0.8% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,043,209 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $59,251,000 after buying an additional 23,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Ares Capital Trading Down 0.1 %

ARCC traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.16. 1,559,127 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,764,043. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.27 and its 200 day moving average is $19.79. Ares Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $16.95 and a 12 month high of $20.85.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The investment management company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Ares Capital had a net margin of 58.22% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $707.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.52%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARCC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Ares Capital

About Ares Capital

(Free Report)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.