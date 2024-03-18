Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Buys 210 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,980 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth approximately $5,592,000. Guidance Capital Inc. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth approximately $599,000. Bollard Group LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 130,043 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $13,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.6% in the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,565,120 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $162,162,000 after acquiring an additional 54,563 shares during the period. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In related news, EVP Dominic E. Macklon sold 23,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.17, for a total transaction of $2,621,637.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Dominic E. Macklon sold 23,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.17, for a total transaction of $2,621,637.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Heather G. Hrap sold 4,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total value of $502,781.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,399.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,425 shares of company stock worth $4,077,489. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:COP traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $119.73. 1,576,673 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,851,468. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $93.26 and a 12 month high of $127.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $111.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.94.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.32. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 18.71%. The company had revenue of $15.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 25.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Johnson Rice cut ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Susquehanna cut their target price on ConocoPhillips from $152.00 to $133.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.61.

Read Our Latest Research Report on COP

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.