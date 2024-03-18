Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Cuts Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 68,186 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,829 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 16,250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.12 on Monday, hitting $17.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,789,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,540,762. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $19.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.14. The company has a market capitalization of $122.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet raised AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.61.

Check Out Our Latest Report on T

About AT&T

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.