Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Grows Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up about 0.7% of Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Watchman Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the third quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 18,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the third quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 20,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.5% during the third quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total value of $15,618,683.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 163,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,097,637.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 3,865 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.60, for a total transaction of $620,719.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,908,891.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total transaction of $15,618,683.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 163,428 shares in the company, valued at $25,097,637.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 279,063 shares of company stock valued at $43,187,745 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PG traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $162.21. 1,891,347 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,937,865. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $381.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.44. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $141.45 and a 1 year high of $162.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.70.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.14. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 34.04%. The firm had revenue of $21.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th were issued a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 62.98%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

