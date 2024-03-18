Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Grows Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,850 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 77.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:UNP traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $245.29. 570,906 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,314,346. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $246.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.69 and a fifty-two week high of $258.66. The firm has a market cap of $149.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.07.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 46.87%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.71%.

UNP has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $239.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, January 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.67.

In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 56,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,170,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

