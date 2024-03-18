Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Has $1.37 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,981 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 9,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 24,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JEPI stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $57.24. 1,236,802 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,609,567. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $51.38 and a twelve month high of $57.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.91.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

