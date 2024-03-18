Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Has $564,000 Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,156 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in 3M by 15.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 110,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,391,000 after acquiring an additional 14,775 shares in the last quarter. RBO & Co. LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the second quarter worth about $340,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the third quarter worth about $3,855,000. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of 3M by 49.7% in the third quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 16,747 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 5,561 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,908,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total transaction of $39,328.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,141.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on 3M from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on 3M from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays raised 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.70.

Shares of 3M stock traded down $0.18 on Monday, reaching $104.82. 2,123,151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,983,156. The company has a market capitalization of $57.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.00. 3M has a 52 week low of $85.35 and a 52 week high of $113.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.11. 3M had a positive return on equity of 62.45% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -47.82%.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

