Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Increases Stock Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for 5.1% of Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $19,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDY. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 242.1% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 65 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 462.5% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 90 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $534.17. 281,739 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 956,971. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $514.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $484.06. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $424.22 and a twelve month high of $547.46.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

