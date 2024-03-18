Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 27.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,627 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 569 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRM. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in Salesforce in the second quarter worth $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in Salesforce by 333.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 130 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on CRM shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Salesforce from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Salesforce from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $290.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price target (up previously from $325.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Salesforce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $304.32.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Salesforce stock traded up $4.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $298.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,928,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,910,938. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $288.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.64. The company has a market capitalization of $289.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.05, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $182.65 and a 12-month high of $318.71.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.52%.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.98, for a total transaction of $3,974,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,546,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,854,443,066.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.98, for a total value of $3,974,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,546,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,854,443,066.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total transaction of $60,201.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,618.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,134,112 shares of company stock worth $314,301,292 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Further Reading

