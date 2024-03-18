Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Raises Stock Position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO – Free Report) by 99.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,893 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 1,332.2% in the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 15,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 13,988 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 8.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the third quarter valued at approximately $713,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,297,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 252.1% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA UPRO traded up $1.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $67.54. 2,825,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,722,054. ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 has a 1-year low of $33.30 and a 1-year high of $68.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.44.

The ProShares UltraPro S&P500 (UPRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund provides 3x leveraged daily exposure to a market cap-weighted index of large-cap and mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. UPRO was launched on Jun 25, 2009 and is managed by ProShares.

