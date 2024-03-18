Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Sells 468 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC trimmed its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF comprises about 1.0% of Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $3,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Windsor Capital Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 7,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 41.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 29,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 21,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $50.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,694 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.62.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

