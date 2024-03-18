Wealth Management Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Wealth Management Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 659 shares during the period. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at $204,000. Ergoteles LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth about $1,150,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth about $562,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in AbbVie by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,242,000 after purchasing an additional 33,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 13,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.51, for a total transaction of $2,441,295.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,000,989.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AbbVie news, SVP Kevin K. Buckbee sold 5,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.65, for a total transaction of $908,687.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,233,546.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 13,753 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.51, for a total transaction of $2,441,295.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,173 shares in the company, valued at $5,000,989.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 306,205 shares of company stock valued at $53,974,299 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Down 1.8 %

AbbVie stock opened at $177.88 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $171.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.29. The stock has a market cap of $314.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.16, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.58. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.96 and a 52 week high of $182.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 162.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 227.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on AbbVie from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. William Blair raised shares of AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.36.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

