Weibo Co. Declares — Dividend of $0.80 (NASDAQ:WB)

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Monday, March 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.80 per share by the information services provider on Monday, May 13th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th.

Weibo Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of WB stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,281,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,234,771. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. Weibo has a twelve month low of $7.84 and a twelve month high of $21.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on WB shares. Bank of America cut Weibo from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $19.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com lowered Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on Weibo from $13.60 to $9.80 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Weibo

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WB. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Weibo by 149.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,059,287 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $124,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029,114 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Weibo by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,716,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $74,555,000 after purchasing an additional 340,154 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Weibo by 199.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,075,326 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,675,000 after buying an additional 2,047,135 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Weibo by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,855,298 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,266,000 after purchasing an additional 38,749 shares during the period. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Weibo by 183.5% in the 1st quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,834,725 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $56,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,725 shares during the period. 29.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Weibo Company Profile

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

