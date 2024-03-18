Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Price Target to $250.00

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $234.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.33% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on MAR. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $210.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $234.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marriott International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.87.

NASDAQ MAR traded up $5.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $249.17. The stock had a trading volume of 885,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,445,934. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.90. The company has a market cap of $74.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.62. Marriott International has a 52-week low of $153.56 and a 52-week high of $253.12.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.45. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 848.49% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marriott International will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.39, for a total transaction of $856,509.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,841,063.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.39, for a total value of $856,509.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,841,063.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total value of $4,969,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,188,899.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,003 shares of company stock valued at $30,435,493 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in Marriott International by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its position in Marriott International by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 7,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in Marriott International by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

