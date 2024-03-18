Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Position Boosted by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 42.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,780,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,729,132 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $285,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,071,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,940,412,000 after buying an additional 324,823 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 61,833,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,638,987,000 after buying an additional 25,268,032 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,049,693,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,197,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,560,755,000 after purchasing an additional 129,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 129,312.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,287,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,410,000 after purchasing an additional 26,267,166 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Odeon Capital Group lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.80 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.43.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 0.2 %

Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.51. 40,782,798 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,760,408. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $205.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.19. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $35.25 and a 1-year high of $58.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.15.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.05%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

