Wells Fargo & Company Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR)

Wells Fargo & Company reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on MOR. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of MorphoSys from $9.25 to $4.75 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on MorphoSys from $10.00 to $8.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Friday, January 19th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reiterated a market perform rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.53.

NASDAQ MOR opened at $17.84 on Thursday. MorphoSys has a 12 month low of $3.74 and a 12 month high of $18.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.99.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MOR. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in MorphoSys by 122.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in MorphoSys in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MorphoSys during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of MorphoSys by 204.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of MorphoSys by 9,680.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 9,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 9,680 shares during the period.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients suffering from various cancers in Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company's product pipeline includes Pelabresib that is in Phase 3 trials to treat myelofibrosis and thrombocythemia; Tulmimetostat, a product candidate in Phase 1/2 trials for the treatment of solid tumors and lymphomas; Felzartamab, an antibody directed against CD38 for renal autoimmune diseases and relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; Ianalumab, a candidate in Phase 3 clinical trials for Sjögren's disease, lupus nephritis, and other autoimmune diseases; Abelacimab that is in Phase 3 trials for venous thromboembolism prevention and cancer-associated thrombosis; Setrusumab, which is in Phase 2/3 trials for osteogenesis imperfecta; and Bimagrumab, a product candidate in Phase 2b trials for adult obesity.

