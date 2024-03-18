Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.56

Western Forest Products Inc. (TSE:WEF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.56 and last traded at C$0.57, with a volume of 148276 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.56.

WEF has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities lowered their price target on Western Forest Products from C$0.85 to C$0.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Western Forest Products from C$1.00 to C$0.80 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Scotiabank set a C$0.80 target price on Western Forest Products and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on Western Forest Products from C$0.75 to C$0.65 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$0.75.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.72. The stock has a market cap of C$177.38 million, a P/E ratio of -2.59, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.42, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05) by C$0.01. Western Forest Products had a negative net margin of 6.73% and a negative return on equity of 11.50%. The business had revenue of C$246.60 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Western Forest Products Inc. will post 0.004992 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Western Forest Products news, Senior Officer Joseph Steven Hofer purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.63 per share, with a total value of C$63,000.00. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated softwoods forest products company in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Europe, and internationally. It is involved in timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber and glulam remanufacturing, and wholesaling purchased lumber.

