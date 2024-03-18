Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST) Trading Up 3%

Shares of Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST – Get Free Report) rose 3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.89 and last traded at $9.89. Approximately 45,823 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 203,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.60.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Westrock Coffee from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Westrock Coffee from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.13 and its 200-day moving average is $9.52.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WEST. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westrock Coffee in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,640,000. NFC Investments LLC bought a new stake in Westrock Coffee during the fourth quarter worth about $35,416,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Westrock Coffee by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,060,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,035,000 after buying an additional 733,081 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Westrock Coffee by 30.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,640,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,533,000 after acquiring an additional 378,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Westrock Coffee by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 272,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 112,254 shares in the last quarter. 46.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westrock Coffee Company, LLC operates as an integrated coffee, tea, flavors, extracts, and ingredients solutions provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beverage Solutions and Sustainable Sourcing and Traceability. The company provides coffee sourcing, supply chain management, product development, roasting, packaging, and distribution services to the retail, food service and restaurant, convenience store and travel center, non-commercial account, CPG, and hospitality industries.

