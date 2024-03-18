WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WRK. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of WestRock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of WestRock from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of WestRock from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Argus upgraded shares of WestRock from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an equal weight rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (up from $42.00) on shares of WestRock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.67.

Shares of WestRock stock opened at $48.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. WestRock has a 52 week low of $26.84 and a 52 week high of $48.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.09.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.15). WestRock had a negative net margin of 8.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that WestRock will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently -18.01%.

In other WestRock news, insider Vicki L. Lostetter sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total value of $149,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,117 shares in the company, valued at $3,939,844.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRK. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of WestRock by 14.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 39,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 5,108 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in WestRock by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 71,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after acquiring an additional 12,559 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in WestRock by 5.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 0.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 208,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of WestRock by 0.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 53,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

