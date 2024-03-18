WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Shares Bought by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 753,932 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 44,420 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in WhiteHorse Finance were worth $9,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 60,582 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 280,450 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,581,000 after purchasing an additional 20,882 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 77,434 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 18,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in WhiteHorse Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Get WhiteHorse Finance alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. B. Riley downgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.25 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $12.00 to $11.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.81.

WhiteHorse Finance Stock Up 1.3 %

WHF traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.69. 49,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,344. The stock has a market cap of $294.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.52. WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.13 and a 1-year high of $13.69.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The investment management company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $25.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.33 million. Sell-side analysts predict that WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WhiteHorse Finance Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.14%. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 175.00%.

WhiteHorse Finance Profile

(Free Report)

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is business development company, non-diversified, closed end management company specializing in originating senior secured loans, lower middle market, growth capital industries. It invests in broadline retail, office services and supplies, building products, health care services, health care supplies, research and consulting services, application software, home furnishings, specialized consumer services, data processing and outsourced services, leisure facilities, cable, and satellite.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WhiteHorse Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WhiteHorse Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.