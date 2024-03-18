Whitener Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,831 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $248,973.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,599.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EMR shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.61.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

NYSE:EMR traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $111.47. 1,599,503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,920,462. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.51 and a 200 day moving average of $96.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $76.94 and a 1-year high of $112.08.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 69.33% and a return on equity of 11.59%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.94%.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.