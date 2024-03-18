Whitener Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,863 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 45.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SCHW traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $67.45. 3,334,320 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,827,375. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $45.65 and a 52-week high of $71.40. The firm has a market cap of $119.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 39.37%.

In other news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 29,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total value of $2,033,389.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,522,038.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 71,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total transaction of $4,628,977.74. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 61,251,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,980,704,959.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 29,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total transaction of $2,033,389.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,522,038.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 202,607 shares of company stock worth $13,214,499 over the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SCHW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $71.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.06.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

