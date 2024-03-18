Whitener Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 564 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 1.2% of Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 83.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,269,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $149,213,000 after purchasing an additional 575,649 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 34.3% in the third quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 4,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.9% in the third quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 390,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,971,000 after buying an additional 21,895 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 36.0% in the third quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 87,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,276,000 after buying an additional 23,148 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 41.3% in the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 160,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,908,000 after buying an additional 46,987 shares during the period. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.53.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of XOM traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $112.34. 8,189,566 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,874,635. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $95.77 and a 52-week high of $120.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.91. The company has a market cap of $445.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.96.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $84.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.03 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.40 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.74%.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

