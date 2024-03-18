Whitener Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KMB. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 175.0% during the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMB stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $124.40. 941,962 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,120,780. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $122.22 and a 200 day moving average of $122.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $116.32 and a 52-week high of $147.87. The company has a market cap of $41.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.40.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 260.47%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.85%.

In related news, Director Mark T. Smucker purchased 827 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $120.98 per share, with a total value of $100,050.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 827 shares in the company, valued at $100,050.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Kimberly-Clark news, Director Mark T. Smucker acquired 827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $120.98 per share, for a total transaction of $100,050.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,050.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $450,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,709. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KMB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.36.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

