Whitener Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,762 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 14,387 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,574,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $463,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,179 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Veery Capital LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 812 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $2,346,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of UNH traded down $3.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $487.57. 1,303,276 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,208,785. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $509.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $518.21. The company has a market cap of $449.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.54. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $445.68 and a 1-year high of $554.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $94.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 6.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.34 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $591.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $605.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $596.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a $480.00 price objective (down previously from $550.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $579.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total value of $597,581.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,527,306.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total value of $597,581.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,527,306.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total value of $451,127.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,977,233.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

