Whitener Capital Management Inc. Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,190 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,126 shares during the quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EW. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 108.6% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 247.0% during the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total transaction of $2,141,963.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,388.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total value of $756,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,989,192.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total value of $2,141,963.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,388.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 196,859 shares of company stock valued at $16,445,296. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EW traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $92.85. 1,021,106 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,159,025. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.40. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $60.57 and a twelve month high of $95.27. The company has a market cap of $55.83 billion, a PE ratio of 40.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.99.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.64. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 23.35%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI cut Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.38.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

