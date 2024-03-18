Whitener Capital Management Inc. Has $611,000 Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,492 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspen Grove Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 13.0% in the second quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC now owns 4,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.8% in the second quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,288,000. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 5.5% in the third quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 147,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,655,000 after purchasing an additional 7,726 shares during the period. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 0.7% in the third quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 27,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of PM traded up $1.00 on Monday, reaching $95.27. 3,331,157 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,106,001. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.57. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.23 and a 52-week high of $101.92. The stock has a market cap of $147.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.61.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.53% and a negative return on equity of 116.29%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 103.59%.

Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International

In related news, insider Werner Barth sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total value of $457,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,412,880.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 2,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total transaction of $181,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,050.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Werner Barth sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total transaction of $457,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,412,880.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PM has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Societe Generale upgraded Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.40.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

