Whitener Capital Management Inc. Has $683,000 Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 660 shares during the quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 111,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,871,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in CSX by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 14,029 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Price Performance

CSX stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.20. The stock had a trading volume of 3,876,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,593,026. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.50 and its 200 day moving average is $33.42. CSX Co. has a one year low of $27.60 and a one year high of $40.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

CSX Increases Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.24.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CSX

CSX Company Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.