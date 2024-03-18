Whitener Capital Management Inc. Has $740,000 Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,519 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Netflix by 142.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 667,597 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $252,085,000 after acquiring an additional 392,427 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 546 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Netflix by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 147,770 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $55,798,000 after acquiring an additional 26,109 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth $5,723,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Netflix by 21.2% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 918,874 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $404,755,000 after buying an additional 160,644 shares in the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Netflix from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Netflix from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised their target price on Netflix from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $571.67.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $13.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $619.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,212,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,833,425. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $559.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $477.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $268.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.22. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $293.54 and a 12-month high of $627.41.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 3,673 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $2,203,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total transaction of $38,707,632.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,379.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 3,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,203,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 298,003 shares of company stock worth $162,647,852 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

