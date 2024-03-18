Whitener Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in KLA by 1.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,261,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 34.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 80,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,382,000 after buying an additional 20,773 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 183.1% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 32.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 4.4% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 50,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,553,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on KLA from $605.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Susquehanna downgraded KLA from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $640.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on KLA from $670.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $625.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on KLA from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $623.06.

KLAC traded up $11.61 on Monday, reaching $695.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 255,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,523. The stock has a market cap of $94.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.34. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $355.88 and a 1 year high of $729.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $638.36 and its 200 day moving average is $556.99.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.25. KLA had a return on equity of 107.56% and a net margin of 27.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.38 earnings per share. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 22.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 29.46%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

