Whitener Capital Management Inc. Purchases 8,870 Shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Free Report) by 37.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,870 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Royce Value Trust were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 270.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 60,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 44,057 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 103.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 47,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 24,155 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 51,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 138,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 15,023 shares during the period. 23.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Royce Value Trust alerts:

Royce Value Trust Price Performance

NYSE:RVT traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.22. 107,574 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,788. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.85 and a fifty-two week high of $14.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.60.

Royce Value Trust Dividend Announcement

Royce Value Trust Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.59%.

(Free Report)

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Royce Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.