Whitener Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada accounts for 0.8% of Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $2,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 817,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,144,000 after purchasing an additional 41,346 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 5.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 23,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 47.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 4.6% in the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 15,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. 42.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.50.

Royal Bank of Canada Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE RY traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $99.19. 220,964 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,177,487. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.33 and its 200-day moving average is $92.43. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $77.90 and a 52-week high of $102.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.0207 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 24th. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.13%.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.