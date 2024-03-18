Whitener Capital Management Inc. Sells 477 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,655 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises 1.8% of Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $4,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 88.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 94 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 69.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total transaction of $5,001,372.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,602,947.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total value of $1,129,170.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,121 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,443.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total transaction of $5,001,372.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,602,947.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,907 shares of company stock valued at $15,080,021. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $2.11 on Monday, hitting $385.10. 825,191 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,318,445. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $385.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $353.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The company has a market cap of $125.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.42. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $289.36 and a 12-month high of $397.49.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $1.86. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.20%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GS shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $491.00 to $506.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $410.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $333.00 to $449.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $410.22.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

