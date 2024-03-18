WideOpenWest’s (WOW) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Benchmark

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Benchmark in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 164.03% from the stock’s previous close.

WideOpenWest Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WOW traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.03. The company had a trading volume of 749,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,148. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.05. The stock has a market cap of $253.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.40. WideOpenWest has a 1 year low of $2.31 and a 1 year high of $11.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of WideOpenWest in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in WideOpenWest in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in WideOpenWest by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in WideOpenWest in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in WideOpenWest in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

About WideOpenWest

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. The company's video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

