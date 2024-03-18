Williams Trading Reiterates Hold Rating for Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Williams Trading in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $73.00 price target on the stock. Williams Trading’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.32% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on HIBB. B. Riley increased their price objective on Hibbett from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Hibbett from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $74.00 price target (down from $82.00) on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised Hibbett from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:HIBB traded down $0.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $68.02. 488,262 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,637. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.36. Hibbett has a 52 week low of $34.86 and a 52 week high of $83.00. The company has a market cap of $800.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.77.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $466.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.42 million. Hibbett had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 28.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Hibbett will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hibbett in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in Hibbett by 138.7% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Hibbett in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in Hibbett in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hibbett during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates Hibbett stores, City Gear stores, and Sports Additions athletic shoe stores.

