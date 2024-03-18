Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Acquires 76 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,219 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 85.4% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $258.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $199.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $244.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.79.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $244.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $140.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.13. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.85 and a fifty-two week high of $248.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $226.76 and a 200-day moving average of $214.68.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.47 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 8.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.