Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Acquires 831 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $977,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 108,111.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,168,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,397,725,000 after purchasing an additional 192,989,515 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,236,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,640,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768,938 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,436,543,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.1% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 67,648,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,852,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,469 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 97.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,290,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,130,538,000 after purchasing an additional 20,362,295 shares during the period. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank bought 5,398 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $57,002.88. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,002.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of BAC opened at $35.59 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.84 and a 200 day moving average of $30.86. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $36.44. The firm has a market cap of $280.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 31.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays increased their price target on Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Bank of America from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.53.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

