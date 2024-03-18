Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Decreases Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,397 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF makes up 0.6% of Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC owned 0.12% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $4,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 3,054.8% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 110.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $37,000.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

GSIE opened at $34.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.87. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $28.51 and a 52 week high of $34.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.54.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.