Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Has $360,000 Stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,208 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in DraftKings in the first quarter valued at $306,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in DraftKings in the first quarter valued at $387,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in DraftKings by 49.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in DraftKings by 26.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in DraftKings by 2.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 49,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. 32.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $42.33 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.26 and a 200-day moving average of $35.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.68 billion, a PE ratio of -24.09 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. DraftKings Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.02 and a 12 month high of $45.62.

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 21.88% and a negative return on equity of 87.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total transaction of $7,564,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,815,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,309,698.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other DraftKings news, insider Paul Liberman sold 510,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $20,400,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,291,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,656,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total transaction of $7,564,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,815,698 shares in the company, valued at $144,309,698.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,834,730 shares of company stock valued at $74,192,633. 51.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DKNG. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of DraftKings from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.93.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

